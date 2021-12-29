Sisolak urges Board of Regents to require vaccination proof for Nevada college employees

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One day ahead of a special meeting by the Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents, Governor Steve Sisolak is urging the board to continue its policy of requiring employees at Nevada colleges and universities to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The NSHE Board of Regents will take up the issue at a meeting Thursday, Dec. 30 at 6 p.m. Board members could vote on approving an emergency amendment that would require employees to be vaccinated or face termination by Dec. 31, 2021.

Below is the statement that Gov. Sisolak released.

“We know without a doubt that COVID-19 vaccines help prevent severe cases, hospitalization, and death from this virus. I want to thank all the NSHE employees and students who have already rolled up their sleeves to give themselves, their communities and our institutions an additional layer of protection from COVID-19. I encourage the NSHE Board of Regents to continue with the policy they enacted earlier this year to require proof of vaccination for employees – we know these measures work in helping to prevent the further spread of the virus. The Regents are empowered under Nevada’s Constitution and laws to take such measures and I support their efforts to create safer and healthier communities for all our students, staff and faculty. The State is committed to continuing the existing regulatory process with the Board of Health as it relates to proof of vaccination requirements for students attending NSHE. By working together, we can all do our part to help protect our communities and ensure that students and staff are able to learn and thrive at our institutions.” Gov. Steve Sisolak

At one point, all university and college students in Nevada were required to be vaccinated but that mandate was struck down recently by a legislative commission.