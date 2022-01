LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Gov. Steve Sisolak will make an announcement Thursday regarding COVID-19 testing and the state’s response to the pandemic.

According to a news release from the governor’s office, Sisolak will join the regularly scheduled COVID-19 Zoom call with members from the media at 1 p.m.

He will be joined by Julia Peek, the deputy administrator with the Division of Public and Behavioral Health and Dave Fogerson, the chief of the Nevada Division of Emergency Management.