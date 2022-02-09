Sisolak to give COVID-19 update at Thursday news conference

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Gov. of Nevada Steve Sisolak (KLAS), gives update on Covid-19 on Jan. 13, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak will give an update on COVID-19 Thursday at 10 a.m. during a news conference.

According to Sisolak, he will provide an update on cases and hospitalizations, along with the availability of COVID-19 test kits.

8NewsNow.com will carry live stream coverage of the news conference Thursday.

Sisolak did not mention if the mask mandate would be discussed. The governor has come under increasing pressure as other states lift their mask mandates. Nevada is one of a half-dozen states with a mandate requiring masks to be worn in indoor public settings. Nevada has been under a mask mandate for more than five months.

Sisolak had said the mandate would be lifted once the two-week average of new cases dropped below 50 per 100,000 and the test positivity rate was below 5%.

As of Feb. 8, the test positivity rate for Nevada was 25.3% and the two-week average of new cases is 192.1 per 100,000 people.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

CONTESTS

Pro Football Challenge

Don't Miss

Trending Stories