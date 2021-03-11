Sisolak to get COVID-19 vaccine today, alongside grocery store workers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak will receive a COVID-19 vaccine today, alongside frontline grocery store workers at a Las Vegas Albertsons store.

Sisolak, who tested positive for COVID-19 in November, is eligible both due to his age and his occupation, according to the Nevada COVID-19 Vaccine Playbook.

A news release from the governor’s office said Sisolak will be immunized alongside frontline grocery story workers, who are eligible under the “end-to-end essential goods supply chain” category within the “Frontline/Essential Workforce” prioritization lane.

Sisolak will be vaccinated at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Sisolak will be joined by leadership from United Food and Commercial Workers (U.F.C.W.) Local 711, which has helped ensure their membership is aware of opportunities for vaccination.

