Sisolak: Nevada should use $586 million wisely in economic recovery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said today that the state has $586 million in additional revenue to spend after economic forecasts released Tuesday.

With a full reopening of the state’s economy less than a month away, the Nevada Economic Forum’s forecasts were welcome news.

Sisolak spoke today at 10:30 a.m., and said the recovery presents an opportunity to transform the state. He wants to rebuild using decisions that change the Nevada economy’s nearly complete reliance on tourism.

He made reference to families who were out of work for months during the pandemic, and reminded that they were the ones most impacted by the pandemic, while the richest Nevadans were affected the least.

“I’m asking that we take thoughtful approaches with our funding,” the same way families are doing after being able to go back to work as businesses go back to more normal levels, Sisolak said.

He singled out the need to fix the technical problems at the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

Sisolak said previous cuts were rooted in a plan to make an economic comeback.

“The stakes were high and the decisions were tough, but I knew that eventually, the day would come when I could say to my fellow Nevadans that method has paid off. And Nevada, that day is today,” Sisolak said.

Sisolak’s address was streamed on his YouTube page.

Severe cuts to the state budget were put in place during a July special session of the Nevada Legislature after Sisolak issued orders to shut down non-essential businesses in March 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in Nevada.