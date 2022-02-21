Sisolak to deliver State of the State speech at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak will deliver a State of the State speech at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday at noon.

Sisolak tweeted last week that he would lay out his vision for the year ahead and make an announcement about American Recovery Plan funding. The site of the speech was not disclosed at that time.

The speech is a little unusual because it comes in a year when Nevada’s Legislature isn’t scheduled to convene. The speech comes as the state “continues to recover from the pandemic, invest federal funds to help build the Nevada we deserve and set the stage as the team builds toward a proposed budget ahead of the next Legislative Session,” according to the Governor’s Office.

“I’m looking forward to delivering this address on Wednesday from @AllegiantStadm. I hope you’ll tune in,” Sisolak tweeted today.