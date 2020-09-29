Sisolak to announce adjustments to capacity limits at 4 p.m.

Gov. Steve Sisolak gives an update on the state’s COVID-19 response, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (The Associated Press)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak will hold a press conference at 4 p.m. to provide an update on Nevada’s COVID-19 response efforts and adjustments to current capacity limits on gatherings.

This will be his first in a series of press conferences announcing updates to the current Statewide Mitigation Standards, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

The press conference will be held at 4 p.m. inside the Grant Sawyer State Office Building in Las Vegas. 

You can watch the press conference live here at 4 p.m. We will carry a live stream of the announcement on air, online and on Facebook.

