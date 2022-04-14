LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak will launch the “Home Means Nevada” initiative Thursday morning by announcing a $500 million program for affordable housing in Nevada.

8newsnow.com will live stream the news conference at 9 a.m.

It will be the single largest investment in affordable housing in the state’s history and will complement the $300.7 million earmarked by the Nevada Housing Division earmarked for affordable housing projects through its tax-exempt bonding authority.

The $500M is pandemic relief money from the American Rescue Plan.

The goal of the initiative is to lower the cost of housing and help people stay in their homes. The money would be used to construct housing, help seniors retrofit their homes, and improve their property.

Sisolak will be joined by Adrianne Todman, the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development Deputy Secretary, Congresswoman Dina Titus, Congresswoman Susie Lee, Nevada State Senator Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro and Nevada State Assembly Speaker Pro Tem Steve Yeager, along with other local leaders and officials for the launch.

Sisolak, a Democrat, is running for his second term as governor.