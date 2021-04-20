Sisolak signs directive for May 1 transfer of COVID-19 decisions to local authorities

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has signed Emergency Directive 044 to transfer powers over COVID-19 mitigation decisions to local authorities. The transfer of power will occur on May 1.

A news release from the Governor’s Office in Carson City said the directive will “help achieve the goal of reopening business capacity in all counties by June 1.”

“If any provision of a local plan adopted by a county conflicts with a required Statewide Mitigation Measure that provision is void,” according to the Governor’s Office.

Among the most significant updates and changes made in Directive 044 are:

Transition of authority from the state to counties to impose social distancing measures no earlier than May 1.

Clarifying updates on the submission and approval process for large gathering and events.

Transition of authority over mitigation measures within schools from the state to county school districts, charter school sponsors, private school leaders effective May 1.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board will have authority over mitigation measures for gaming areas effective May 1.

All remaining state mitigation measures, with the exception of the mask mandate, will terminate effective June 1. Following June 1, if counties would like to amend their local plans, they will no longer be required to go through the approval process outlined in Directive 041.

Starting May 1, each county “will be able to make decisions based on what is best for their communities while considering transmission of the virus, vaccination, testing and other infrastructure needs specific to their areas,” according to the Governor’s Office.

All counties will be able to set their own mitigation measures, including restrictions on businesses and public activities, by approving their COVID-19 Local Mitigation and Enforcement Plan as set forth in Directive 041. Local plans may be in effect no earlier than May 1.