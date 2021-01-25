Sisolak seeks more vaccine, higher priority for Nevada distribution

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak is asking the federal government to make Nevada a higher priority in vaccine distribution, citing data that shows the state has received the second-lowest number of vaccine doses per capita among all U.S. states so far.

In a letter to acting Health and Human Services Secretary Norris Cochran, Sisolak is seeking more vaccine doses.

“As governor, I have directed every government resource to focus on getting shots into the arms of Nevadans – we have great state and local partnerships that could drastically scale up the number of vaccines that could be administered per day. We need the doses to match that,” Sisolak writes.

“We need our fair share of vaccine doses to stand up and sustain successful vaccination efforts to reach Nevadans in an equitable fashion. Through this letter I am asking the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to look into why Nevada is so low on the allocation list, and more important, to find ways to increase our allocation both immediately and for the long term.”

He also asks for additional clarification from the federal government as to population numbers being used to calculate Nevada’s allocation.