Sisolak says Nevada will have to make up $812M to cover funding lost to COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Shutdowns to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have put Nevada in an $812 million hole.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak reported that figure in a Tuesday news release that describes actions thus far to address the shortfall for fiscal year 2020. The state has already approved use of $401 million in the “Rainy Day Fund” to help address the shortfall.

Additionally, state agencies and the Governor’s Finance Office have proposed $67 million in reductions in state agency operating expenses. The state has also slashed $49 million in costs by canceling planned expenditures that hadn’t happened yet.

Adding to a difficult budget situation is the $265 million the state needs to set aside to pay for education costs in the Distributive School Account.

“The State is making difficult budgetary decisions at this time that are necessary to end Fiscal Year 2020 with a balanced budget following the unexpected impact of a world-wide pandemic,” Gov. Sisolak said. “While Nevada is on the road to recovery and gradually reopening our economy, we are working diligently with our state agencies to identify the reductions necessary for fiscal responsibility while prioritizing the resources necessary to protect the health and safety of Nevada’s residents.”

Planned cuts must still be approved by the Interim Finance Committee, which received the requests on Friday.

Federal support is another giant part of the equation, and the Nevada joined other western states in May in requesting aid for state and local governments to “preserve core government services like public health, public safety, public education and help people get back to work.”