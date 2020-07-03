Sisolak says COVID-19 directive compliance rate is “disappointing and unacceptable”

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a statement following the Division of Industrial Relations Occupation Safety and Health Administration’s report on face covering compliance.

On July 2, the state observed 204 Nevada businesses and found 49% were in compliance. The report broke the numbers down, finding:

Sisolak’s statement reads as follows:

“The noncompliance numbers reported by State officials are disappointing and unacceptable a week after the face coverings directive was issued.

To the businesses who are complying, I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart on behalf of all Nevada. You’re protecting our businesses, our health, our jobs, our economy and your industry.

To those businesses operating in violation of the directive by not implementing safe social distancing and face covering protocols, you’re not only jeopardizing people’s health but you’re also jeopardizing your fellow businesses, your industry, and our overall economy.

I am grateful for the strong partnerships state and local governments who will be taking aggressive, broad-based and swift enforcement actions throughout this holiday weekend.

As I have expressed before, I have growing concerns with our current COVID-19 data trends. If these concerning reports on noncompliance continue, I will not hesitate to take swift and decisive actions next week directed at targeted industries or areas that are experiencing concerning COVID-19 trends and non-compliance.”

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak