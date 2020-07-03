Sisolak says COVID-19 directive compliance rate is “disappointing and unacceptable”

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a statement following the Division of Industrial Relations Occupation Safety and Health Administration’s report on face covering compliance.
On July 2, the state observed 204 Nevada businesses and found 49% were in compliance. The report broke the numbers down, finding:
- 50% of bars and restaurant bars complied
- 61% of other establishments (automobile sales and maintenance, gyms, hair and nail establishments, tattoo shops) complied
Sisolak’s statement reads as follows:
“The noncompliance numbers reported by State officials are disappointing and unacceptable a week after the face coverings directive was issued.
To the businesses who are complying, I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart on behalf of all Nevada. You’re protecting our businesses, our health, our jobs, our economy and your industry.
To those businesses operating in violation of the directive by not implementing safe social distancing and face covering protocols, you’re not only jeopardizing people’s health but you’re also jeopardizing your fellow businesses, your industry, and our overall economy.
I am grateful for the strong partnerships state and local governments who will be taking aggressive, broad-based and swift enforcement actions throughout this holiday weekend.
As I have expressed before, I have growing concerns with our current COVID-19 data trends. If these concerning reports on noncompliance continue, I will not hesitate to take swift and decisive actions next week directed at targeted industries or areas that are experiencing concerning COVID-19 trends and non-compliance.”Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak
OSHA reported the overall business compliance rate was 85% in Northern Nevada and 65% in Southern Nevada.
Directive 024 mandates the use of face coverings by employees, patrons, customers, patients and clients in public or serving the public.