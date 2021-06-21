Sisolak says about half of unemployment claims were fraudulent

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As Nevada tries to transition from a record number of people on unemployment, we are learning just how much fraud clogged up the system.

Gov. Steve Sisolake says money from the Legislature to modernize outdated unemployment software will help.

He told 8NewsNow that fraudulent claims were a major problem all over the country, especially here in Nevada, where the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) came to a standstill as fraudulent claims poured in.

“DETR is a major problem, nobody would deny that,” Sisolak said. “But you’re finding out across the country that the estimates are 50% of the cases that were applied for — DETR benefits — were fraudulent. I mean hundreds of millions of dollars were applied for … and money got paid out on fraudulent claims. And we need to do more in concert with the attorney general and Department of Justice to prosecute those people,” Sisolak said.

Nevada is using federal funds to help modernize the unemployment system.