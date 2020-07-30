Sisolak responds to Trump warning of election fraud in Twitter exchange

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new tweet Thursday morning by President Donald Trump on election fraud has prompted a reply by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Trump has tweeted several times about his opposition to mail-in ballots, and the potential for fraud. In today’s message, he distinguishes between his opposition to an all-mail election and absentee voting, but he continues to spread fear about fraud.

Nevada is widely recognized as being a leader in election administration, and we will continue to support the safest, most accessible election possible under these unprecedented circumstances. Nevada will hold its election as required by law on November 3. https://t.co/Wkdqu8P4JA — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) July 30, 2020

Fact-checking efforts since the 2020 primary election have shown that fraud was extremely rare.

State and local authorities around the country have spoken against the president’s suggestions that fraud will compromise election results.

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske has said the state will return to a traditional election in November, with polling sites open throughout the state. Limited in-person voting caused long lines and delayed election results in the primary.