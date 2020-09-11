Gov. Sisolak responds after White House denies Nevada’s request to fully fund National Guard through year’s end

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — The White House has denied the State of Nevada’s request to fully fund the National Guard’s COVID-19 response through year’s end. Gov. Steve Sisolak responded, saying:

There is no rational justification for providing some states full federal funding for the Guard and denying a state like Nevada, which is still facing an increased transmission risk in our largest counties and devastating economic impacts as a result of this pandemic. The Nevada National Guard has led our State in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and will be critical to the success of our recovery efforts going forward. I am disappointed in the President’s decision and urge him to reconsider based on Nevada’s current situation. As Governor, I will continue to advocate to bring in more federal funds to help Nevada’s ongoing response efforts.” Gov. Steve Sisolak

The Governor’s office says they were informed of the decision Wednesday evening. Now, the State will use Coronavirus Relief Funds to cover its share of the cost to keep the Guard activated through the end of December.

This comes after President Donald Trump approved full funding of the Guard in five states to help stave COVID-19. He reportedly announced the federal government would fund 75% of Nevada’s Guard through Dec. 31 in early August.

According to a news release, federal Title 32 funding has covered 100% of the costs related to the National Guard’s activation in early April.

The Guard’s COVID-19 response is the largest activation in history and has included the establishment of community-based sample collection sites, mobile sample collection teams and maintaining the State’s strategic stockpile, among other tasks.