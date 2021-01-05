Sisolak recording State of the State address ahead of Jan. 19 airing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak will deliver a prerecorded State of the State address on Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 6 p.m. — an adjustment to COVID-19.

The address will be Sisolak’s second State of the State address, but comes under circumstances that have changed significantly since his first. Sisolak was diagnosed and recovered from COVID-19 last year, and has had to regularly steer the state through strict regulations meant to limit the spread of the virus. But COVID-19 hasn’t let up.

The prerecording of the speech “to avoid an increased risk of spread” happens as health officials continue to monitor hospitalizations closely, but also as vaccinations continue for the state’s frontline health care workers and older people who are most vulnerable to the virus.

Sisolak will submit the proposed budget recommendations to the Director of the Legislative Counsel Bureau for transmittal to legislative members on January 18th. Breaking from tradition, Sisolak will provide legislators, the media and the public with a summary of his recommended budget prior to the airing of his speech on the 19th.

“This State of the State will undoubtedly look different than any prior State of the State in Nevada history,” he said. “My recommended budget will represent where we are as a result of the COVID-19 emergency, and my State of the State will highlight where we are going.”

Sisolak said, “Despite the tough circumstances we face as a result of this historic pandemic, I’m eager to share all the reasons we have to be optimistic about our future. Nevadans have always shown grit in the face of adversity, and I’m confident we’ll recover from this crisis. I know it can be done. The resilience of Nevadans should never be doubted.”

Viewers will be able to stream the State of the State address online. More details on how to watch State of the State will be released prior to Jan. 19.