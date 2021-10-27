Sisolak receives COVID-19 booster shot

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Governor Sisolak rolled up his sleeves Wednesday to receive his COVID-19 booster shot of Moderna Vaccine.

Gov. Steve Sisolak received his dose at University Medical Center (UMC) in Las Vegas.

Sisolak is eligible due to his age and occupation. He originally received a single dose of Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVI-19 vaccine on March 11, 2021.

Today, I got my COVID-19 booster shot and I encourage all Nevadans, if you are eligible, to get yours too!



Thank you to nurse Xochitl Kambak for administering my shot and all of the staff at @UMCSN for your continued care to Nevadans – Thank you! pic.twitter.com/CAWA7JS6Up — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) October 27, 2021

The event was publicized to remind other Nevadans that the shots are available and play an important role in slowing the spread of COVID-19 cases.

For more information on COVID-19 boosters and to find a location near you, visit nvflufighter.org.