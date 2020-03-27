Sisolak orders flags to half staff in honor of fallen NHP Sergeant

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — In honor of Nevada Highway Patrol Sergeant Ben Jenkins, who was killed in the line of duty early Friday morning, Governor Steve Sisolak has ordered all U.S. and Nevada state flags to be flown at half staff. The order lasts until sunset on Monday, March 30.

Jenkins stopped to help a motorist on US 93 in White Pine County. That’s when 65-year-old John Dabritz opened fire on Jenkins, who was hit and killed. The motorist then stole Jenkin’s uniform and drove away in Jenkin’s patrol vehicle.

After searching for several hours, the Dabritz was found and taken into custody. Officers found him after he crashed the patrol car. Officials have not yet said what charges he will face.

Sergeant Ben Jenkins

47-year-old Sergeant Jenkins started at NHP as a Trooper in March 2008, then was promoted to Sergeant in his home town of Elko in 2017. He is survived by his wife, mother, four children and five grandchildren.

Information regarding a memorial service will be released at a later date.

A GoFundMe has been started on behalf of Sergeant Jenkins’ family. To donate, CLICK HERE.

You can also find more information about donating to the Injured Police Officers Fund by CLICKING HERE.

Bank accounts have also been set up to donate. The Wells Fargo account number is 5906636682, and the Nevada State Bank account number is 5795937738.

The Governor’s entire executive order can be read below: