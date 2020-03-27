Sisolak orders flags to half staff in honor of fallen NHP Sergeant

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — In honor of Nevada Highway Patrol Sergeant Ben Jenkins, who was killed in the line of duty early Friday morning, Governor Steve Sisolak has ordered all U.S. and Nevada state flags to be flown at half staff. The order lasts until sunset on Monday, March 30.
Jenkins stopped to help a motorist on US 93 in White Pine County. That’s when 65-year-old John Dabritz opened fire on Jenkins, who was hit and killed. The motorist then stole Jenkin’s uniform and drove away in Jenkin’s patrol vehicle.
After searching for several hours, the Dabritz was found and taken into custody. Officers found him after he crashed the patrol car. Officials have not yet said what charges he will face.
47-year-old Sergeant Jenkins started at NHP as a Trooper in March 2008, then was promoted to Sergeant in his home town of Elko in 2017. He is survived by his wife, mother, four children and five grandchildren.
Information regarding a memorial service will be released at a later date.
A GoFundMe has been started on behalf of Sergeant Jenkins’ family. To donate, CLICK HERE.
You can also find more information about donating to the Injured Police Officers Fund by CLICKING HERE.
Bank accounts have also been set up to donate. The Wells Fargo account number is 5906636682, and the Nevada State Bank account number is 5795937738.
The Governor’s entire executive order can be read below:
EXECUTIVE ORDER 2020-03
ORDERING FLAGS TO HALF STAFF
WHEREAS, Nevada Highway Patrol Sergeant Ben Jenkins was a proud Nevadan who devoted his life to serving his state and his county; and
WHEREAS, Sergeant Jenkins began his service to the State of Nevada in June 1998, as a crew supervisor with the Nevada Division of Forestry; and
WHEREAS, Sergeant Jenkins previously served as a training officer for the Nevada State Fire Marshal Division; and
WHEREAS, Sergeant Jenkins served his community as an Assistant Fire Chief for the Spring Creek Volunteer Fire Department; and
WHEREAS, Sergeant Jenkins is a veteran of both the Army National Guard and the Air National Guard; and
WHEREAS, Sergeant Jenkins began his service for the Nevada Highway Patrol in March, 2008 as a Trooper; and
WHEREAS, in March, 2011 Sergeant Jenkins was awarded the Department of Safety Gold Medal of Valor for an extraordinary act of heroism while putting his own life at great risk to help another; and
WHEREAS, Sergeant Jenkins was recognized for his performance on duty and promoted to the rank of Nevada Highway Patrol Sergeant in 2017; and
WHEREAS, Sergeant Jenkins ended his watch on March 27, 2020 while on duty serving the State of Nevada; and
WHEREAS, Article 5, Section 1 of the Nevada Constitution provides: “The supreme executive power of this State, shall be vested in a Chief Magistrate who shall be Governor of the State of Nevada.”
NOW, THEREFORE, by the authority vested in me as Governor by the Constitution and laws of the State of Nevada and the United States, it is hereby ordered that:
The flags of the United States and the State of Nevada shall be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and all state public buildings and grounds until sunset on Monday, March 30, 2020, as a mark of respect and in remembrance of Nevada Highway Patrol Sergeant Ben Jenkins.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF,I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of Nevada to be affixed at the State Capitol in Carson City, this 27th day of March, in the year two thousand twenty.Governor Steve Sisolak