Sisolak orders flags at half-staff in honor of Carson City’s Crowell

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has ordered US and Nevada flags flown at half staff at the State Capitol and state public buildings and grounds on Thursday in honor of Carson City Mayor Robert “Bob” Crowell.

A memorial is scheduled Thursday for Crowell, who died Sept. 12.

Crowell, a US Navy Veteran, was also a longtime civil servant who served numerous community leadership roles. Crowell served as the President of the Carson City Board of Trustees, the Nevada League of Cities and Municipalities, and the Carson City Redevelopment Authority, and most recently as the Mayor of Carson City.

Sisolak also issued a proclamation making Oct. 29, 2020, a day in honor of Mayor Crowell.

“Today, we will lower the flags and give our esteemed recognition to such a wonderful man that dedicated his life to the betterment of the both the State and this nation,” Gov. Sisolak said.

“As I’ve said before, and to put it simply, Nevada is better because of Bob. His dedication to the State was unparalleled. Thus, it is my pleasure to honor this respected serviceman and community leader with this gesture. The First Lady and I once again extend our condolences to his wife Susan, their four children, his friends, and those in the communities he served, as we all honor him today.”

Crowell was widely known for his efforts in the legal and veteran communities, and earned numerous awards for his public service and dedication to Nevada. Crowell is survived by his wife of 49 years, Susan, and their four children, Brad, Caroline, David and Todd, and two grandchildren.

Mayor Crowell’s Celebration of Life Ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. on Thursday. The celebration of life will not be open to the public, but it will be live streamed and may be viewed at the following link: Mayor Bob Crowell Celebration of Life Ceremony