Sisolak: Nevada shutdown could be extended

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The U.S. is approaching 55,000 deaths from COVID-19. Yet, even as cases are on the rise and peaks still to come, some governors are ready to ease up their stay-at-home orders.

Here at home, some Strip properties are preparing to welcome back visitors, but Governor Sisolak says he’s relying on advice from medical experts to decide when the silver state can reopen.

It’s been more than one month since hotels and casinos on the Las Vegas Strip have been boarded up because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the shutdown in Nevada is scheduled to last through the end of April, it could be extended.

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has laid out his plan to get the state back to business. It involves a phased approach, but it’s unclear when the process will begin.

“No one wants to reopen more than I do,” Governor Sisolak said. “I’d love to tell you it’s April 30, through May 5, or May 15, or whatever that date is. In good conscience, I can’t give you an arbitrary date that I can’t commit that I think we have a good chance of reaching.”

Governor Sisolak has consistently said he’s relying on scientific data and advice from medical experts to determine when to open things back up. His biggest concern is jumping the gun.

“I would hate to open up a week or two, early to cost us three or four months more delay, when we have to shut it back down and say, okay, now we’ve got a massive spike again,” Governor Sisolak said.

Despite the future’s uncertainty, several properties on The Strip are starting to accept reservations.

Treasure Island’s website shows rooms will be available on may 15th. Rooms at Wynn Las Vegas appear available starting Memorial Day Weekend.

The Governor says a consistent drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations over a 14-day period is one major criterion for reopening.

“In the meantime, please stay home, stay safe and stay healthy,” Sisolak advised.

Other criteria for reopening include maintaining sufficient healthcare capacity and the ability to protect our vulnerable populations.