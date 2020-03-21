Sisolak: Nevada school buildings to reopen no earlier than April 16

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Sisolak released more information regarding schools reopening across the Nevada. Sisolak announced that school buildings and district office sites will reopen no earlier than April 16; this is in alignment with the directive to close non-essential businesses for 30 days.

This is the second directive the governor has signed in relation to schools. Earlier this week, the Governor announced that all schools would physically close to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Governor Sisolak also directed all public and charter schools to provide distance learning opportunities no later than March 23, or their next regularly scheduled session day.

On Friday, CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara announced, via video, CCSD’s efforts to provide learning opportunities to students while at home. There is a list of these resources on the CCSD website.

Jara also mentioned that CCSD is planning to have schools back in session on April 14, which would be 2 days sooner than Governor Sisolak’s directive would allow.