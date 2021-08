FILE – In this Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021 file photo, smoke from the Caldor Fire, shrouds Fallen Leaf Lake near South Lake Tahoe, Calif. The massive wildfire has scorched hundreds of acres and destroyed many homes since Aug. 14 and is now bearing down on the entire town of South Lake Tahoe. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and state officials will brief the media at 11:45 a.m. at the State Emergency Operations Center.

Sisolak declared a state of emergency on Monday as the fire closed in on Lake Tahoe. Firefighters from North Las Vegas have been dispatched to help support the firefighting efforts.

Sisolak will b rejoined by representatives from the Nevada National Guard, the Division of Emergency Management, the Division of Forestry and others.