Sisolak names former state senator as new chief of staff

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former state Senator Yvanna Cancela was named the new chief of staff for Governor Steve Sisolak.

According to Sisolak’s Twitter account, “She brings an understanding of state government, policy experience, & the ability to build board coalitions,” he said.

Cancela, most recently, has been working for the Biden administration as the principal deputy director of intergovernmental affairs for the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Before that, she was the first Latina to serve in the Nevada Legislature as a senator from 2017 to 2021.

Today, I am excited to name @YvannaCancela as my Chief of Staff beginning Sept. 1. She brings a understanding of state government, policy experience, & the ability to build broad coalitions. Yvanna is as dedicated as I am to making NV a thriving & vibrant place to call home. pic.twitter.com/SChX8BTUfg — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) August 9, 2021

Cancela will replace current chief of staff Micky White who recently submitted her resignation. According to Sisolak, White will leave her job in mid-September and help with a smooth transition. Cancela begins the job on Sept. 1.