Sisolak, local health officials have meeting to discuss concerns and figure out how to continue reopening Nevada safely

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Governor Steve Sisolak, members of his staff, and state leaders from the Gaming Control Board, Nevada Department of Business and Industry, and the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services had a productive meeting and conversation this week with local health officials representing the Southern Nevada Health District and the Washoe County Health District (WCHD), and local elected leaders from Clark County and Washoe County.

The Governor convened the meeting in light of a letter received late last week from SNHD and WCHD local health officials where they raised concerns over their ability to review Large Gathering Safety and Preparedness Plans as outlined in Directive 033. The letter stated that they also wanted to have increased communication with the Governor’s Office.

All of the meeting attendees agreed that a strong partnership is paramount to success and committed to strengthening two-way, open lines of communication to proactively identify solutions to challenges and remain united under the shared goals of keeping Nevadans safe and healthy.

“I want to thank the local health authorities and local leaders for joining me to discuss how we can strengthen our partnership going forward,” said Governor Sisolak. “I am confident they understand that emergency directives have been guided by state health officials and regulatory experts. Going forward, our communication and partnership will only grow stronger and Nevadans will benefit as a result. Just like the public servants at the state level, the health officials at the local level have dedicated themselves to doing all they can for Nevada over the past seven months, and we will continue to navigate this crisis under our shared goals.”

The Governor’s office said he is grateful for local health officials’ work and looks forward to working together as the State continues efforts to reopen Nevada safely and protect residents and visitors.

Since the start of this pandemic, the Governor’s decisions have been guided by public health, medical and regulatory experts.

“I appreciate Governor Sisolak and his team for the productive meeting and discussion on Wednesday afternoon,” said Scott Black, Chair of the Southern Nevada District Board of Health. “Everyone in the meeting is and has been fully committed to the health of all Nevadans. We established a strong communication that will be ongoing regarding our efforts as state and local partners, unified to implement the best practices and policies to serve all Nevada residents and visitors to our State.”

“It’s important that local health authorities be on the same page with the Governor’s Office and other state agencies fighting COVID-19, and that is certainly the case in our great state,” said John Novak, Chair of the Washoe County District Board of Health. “We thank Governor Sisolak for his willingness to talk with us and listen to the challenges we’re facing. His support of the Washoe County Health District is critical and much appreciated as we continue to help our community through this pandemic.”