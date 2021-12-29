Sisolak issues executive order to put limits on growing health care costs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In a move meant to keep health care costs from growing faster than wages, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak signed an executive order on Wednesday in Carson City.

The executive order sets a benchmark — 3.19% — for how much the cost of health care services can grow in 2022.

The order is also designed to ensure that Nevadans are able to access the state’s health care system without worrying about exorbitant costs.

A number of state agencies have been tasked with working together to monitor costs to consumers and see that insurers and health care providers meet the goal.

“This executive order helps ensure that health care costs do no grow unchecked and create undue hardship for patients,” said Sisolak said.

“This impacts Nevadans directly,” Sisolak said, calling the effort “one step forward in our efforts to address rising health care costs.

Additional targets are 2.98% in 2023, 2.78% in 2024, 2.58% in 2025 and 2.37% in 2026. Future targets will be set in 2026 at a meeting of the Patient Protection Commission.