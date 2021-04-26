Sisolak: ‘Innovation Zone’ bill dead in legislative session

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The proposed “Innovation Zone” bill which would allow tech companies to to form a self-governing body has been shelved during this legislative session. Instead, Governor Steve Sisolak announced Monday he will create a special joint committee to explore the idea.

Sisolak pitched the concept as part of his Economic Action Plan during his 2021 State of the State address as a way to help innovative technologies and grow economic diversification.

“I recognize there are limitations that come with a biennial 120-day session – never mind one taking place in the midst of a historic pandemic that requires state officials and legislators to direct their energies to the impact of COVID and the critical response needed,” said Sisolak.

The governor wants the legislature to create a special joint committee through a concurrent resolution and appoint members.

“I know that legislators, stakeholders and Nevadans still have questions, and I want those questions to be discussed and answered. I want people to be enthusiastic about this opportunity, not skeptical about a fast-tracked bill. Nevadans deserve that, and I believe this Special Joint Committee is a perfect solution to explore this economic opportunity.”

Sisolak released a plan with the next proposed steps:



“This alternative proposal allows legislators and Nevadans the ability to fully vet and remain open to economic opportunities that can create high-skilled, high-paying jobs for Nevadans,” said Majority Leader Nicole Canizzaro.