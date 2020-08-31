Sisolak draws criticism over video showing entertainment in restaurant

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Facebook post showing Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak at an entertainment event over the weekend has prompted some social media criticism.
Sisolak is shown with his wife at a restaurant where a singer and a guitarist are performing.
The governor responded with this string of posts on Twitter:
The video shows the scene several times with text questioning Sisolak’s actions. The text of the video says:
This video was sent to me.
It was taken last night.
8/29-2020
LIVE
ENTERTAINMENT
in LAS VEGAS!
This took place at a very popular restaurant off the Las Vegas Strip.
I HOPE OUR GOVERNOR DOES NOT SEE THIS!
LIVE ENTERTAINMENT IS A NO NO!
Oh, wait …
Who is that?!
It’s our Governor out enjoyin an evening of LIVE Entertainment!
Lounge Bands are starving! Not allowed to play in the casinos!
NO LIVE MUSIC!
NO SHOWS!
ENTERTAINERS ARE HURTING!
I’M SO CONFUSED…