Sisolak draws criticism over video showing entertainment in restaurant

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Facebook post showing Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak at an entertainment event over the weekend has prompted some social media criticism.

Sisolak is shown with his wife at a restaurant where a singer and a guitarist are performing.

The governor responded with this string of posts on Twitter:

There is no prohibition on ambient background music, like what was playing at the restaurant – this has been allowed since the State entered Phase 2. — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) August 31, 2020

The First Lady and I are proud to support small businesses that are going above and beyond to continue to provide services during these unprecedented times while also taking appropriate measures to help slow the spread of COVID-19. — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) August 31, 2020

The video shows the scene several times with text questioning Sisolak’s actions. The text of the video says: