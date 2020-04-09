Sisolak closes golf courses, limits religious gatherings

People wearing face masks visit the usually crowded “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Nevada” sign amid the coronavirus outbreak along the Las Vegas Strip, Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Governor Steve Sisolak on Wednesday ordered a closure of golf courses and barred real estate open houses, religious gatherings of 10 people or more and imposed additional restrictions to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Sisolak said he was adding restrictions because some people have created an unnecessary risk by trying to circumvent the rules he’s already put in place, and he said other restrictions were designed to cut down on the amount of time people spend next to others.

Sisolak also ordered grocery stores to end self-service food stations and barred in-home services from barbers and hair stylists.