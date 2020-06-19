Sisolak asks medical experts to look at face mask requirements in Nevada

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak outside University Medical Center on Tuesday, June 2, the day after a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer was shot on the Las Vegas Strip during a protest. (Cristen Drummond / 8NewsNow)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak is asking medical advisors to evaluate requirements for face coverings.

Sisolak tweeted about the possible requirements on Friday morning:

As the State evaluates the latest COVID data here and around the country, I am asking the Medical Advisory Team to evaluate potential options for enhanced face covering policies and to provide any recommendations for consideration to strengthen our response to this pandemic. — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) June 19, 2020

Nevada reported its highest daily total of new COVID-19 positive tests on Friday, with 410. Clark County reported 317 new cases, its second-highest total in a day.

Sisolak says in one tweet: “Nevada Health Response has repeatedly urged the use of face coverings when out in public as one of the strongest methods of mitigating the spread of COVID-19, and directives I’ve signed mandate the use of face coverings by employees who interact with the public.”

California on Thursday announced requirements for masks, whether indoors or outdoors.

Nevada and California are both Western Pact states.