LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak announced that he will not pursue charges against a man who, video showed, insulted and followed the governor out of a Las Vegas restaurant.

Sisolak’s full statement reads:

I have asked District Attorney Wolfson not to pursue prosecution that could arise from the abusive and menacing treatment my family and I experienced at a local restaurant several weeks ago.



As a husband, I’m outraged at the ethnic slurs and threats aimed at my wife. As a father, I cannot forget or forgive the vulgar and foul language hurled at my daughter.



However, as Governor of this great State, I feel an obligation to avoid further fueling, and at worst, glorifying the anger and violence plaguing our nation and our State. A trial, should it occur, would cause further coverage, and provide this small minority of Nevadans more opportunity to spew their vile.



I ask our friends in the media to pay more attention to the thousands of acts of kindness and the charitable activities of our many kindhearted Nevadans, and to resist the temptation to air, post or print the few vulgar and disgusting acts of a handful. Our kids are taught, in their schools and churches, to be kind, we should be more focused to mirror that in our homes.



To practice what I preach, this statement stands as my final comment about this horrible incident. Gov. Sisolak

Video of the confrontation showed the man putting his arm around Sisolak and initially asking for a photo, before initiating a profanity-laced tirade toward the governor and his wife, First Lady Kathy Ong.

The man asked why Sisolak was out in public without security before a second man joined in insulting him, and the governor and his wife left the restaurant. The two men exited behind them and continued to shout insults, suggesting he should be hanged, video showed.

The restaurant is located at 10082 W. Flamingo Road.