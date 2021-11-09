Sisolak appoints Nevada’s first senior climate advisor

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dr. Kristen Averyt, who shared in a 2007 Nobel Prize on climate change and led the Desert Research Institute, will serve as Nevada’s first senior climate advisor.

Averyt will lead the effort to coordinate climate policies across the state, according to a news release from Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office in Carson City.

“I am proud to have Dr. Averyt join my office as our State’s Senior Climate Advisor,” said Gov. Sisolak in a statement on Tuesday.

“Kristen is a respected expert in the field with a vast amount of experience and knowledge that will be necessary and effective in our progress to addressing the ongoing impacts of climate change. I look forward to having her work side-by-side with my team,” Sisolak said.

Averyt will coordinate policies between the Governor’s Office of Energy, the Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the Nevada Department of Transportation and more.

She will play a key role in helping Nevada reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Averyt had been serving as the climate policy coordinator in the Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. She is a research professor at UNLV.

Averyt was one of many scientists who shared in the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. She served as a lead author on the 2014 US National Climate Assessment, and was a Fulbright Fellow.