Sisolak appoints former interim DETR director Korbulic to new state position

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Heather Korbulic, who left the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation following threats, has been appointed to a new job by Governor Steve Sisolak.

She will be the governor’s new policy director and started the job Monday, Jan. 4.

Korbulic, who was the former executive director for the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, was tapped at the end of April to serve as interim director to oversee the launch of DETR’s Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program. She stepped down in June after receiving “personal threats to her safety.”

“I am very excited to welcome Heather Korbulic as our Governor’s Office new Policy Director through the legislative session,” Sisolak said. “Her extensive experiences as Executive Director for Silver State Health Insurance Exchange and more than decade of state service make her an excellent fit for this crucial role.”

Korbulic will serve in her temporary role as Policy Director for the Governor’s Office through the end of the 2021 Legislative session. Concluding the Legislative Session, she will return to her role as Executive Director of Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, a role she has served since September 2016.

In total, Korbulic carries twelve years of experience working for the State– eight of which she served in the Aging and Disability Services Division, where she was the State of Nevada’s Long Term Care Ombudsman.