Sisolak applauds state’s resiliency on Nevada Day holiday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In a Nevada Day message to the state, Gov. Steve Sisolak applauded Nevadans for their resiliency through the pandemic, which “can be exhausting.”
Sisolak pledged to continue working to capitalize on the economic recovery and federal assistance to “build back better,” a theme he has repeated recently.
“I am working on building a more resilient Nevada so Nevadans won’t need to always be so resilient,” the letter said.
The Nevada Day holiday is observed today, but the actual 157-year anniversary of the state’s creation is Sunday, Oct. 31. State, county and city offices are closed today, and the Nevada Day parade is in Carson City. Sisolak will meet with members of the National Guard in the capital city to thank them for their service.
Sisolak also noted the state’s progress against the COVID-19 virus, but reminded everyone that there is work to do to ensure that more Nevadans have access to the vaccine.
The full text of Sisolak’s letter appears below:
Dear Nevadans,
When I wrote to you all for Nevada Day in October 2020, we had just weathered what we thought were some of our State’s toughest months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And a year later, while the pandemic is still with us, I am more hopeful than ever for the Silver State. Nevadans are Battle Born and in our 157 years as a State, we have endured so many hardships. We are always stronger when we all work together for our state, and “All for our country.”
Since last Nevada Day, three highly safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines have become available and have helped us turn the tide in our fight against this virus. I wrote last year about the Nevadans who were doing so much to care for one another – including our doctors and first responders who had spent so much time caring for sick patients in the hospital.
They are still engaged in that work and have now also taken on the tremendous task of vaccinating Nevadans. These vaccines provide powerful protection against severe cases, hospitalization and death from COVID. I am proud of all the Nevadans who have rolled up their sleeves to get their shot- but we have more work ahead of us to ensure that more Nevadans have access to the vaccine. This vaccine is how we end this pandemic.
We have made incredible strides to ensure we are building back better in the Silver State. Our economic recovery is moving forward at a rapid pace, with a boost from federal funding. This federal funding has given us a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to invest in creating the Nevada we deserve and ensuring all our residents have every chance to succeed. The work is daunting and can seem overwhelming, but my team and I are so excited to be engaged in this work.
We always talk about how resilient Nevadans are. But being resilient can be exhausting – especially when we have already sacrificed so much. I am working on building a more resilient Nevada so Nevadans won’t need to always be so resilient. On our anniversary, it is important to remember that we are in this together, we are Battle Born and we will get through this together. Being your Governor is the honor of my lifetime.
Sincerely,
Governor Steve Sisolak
State of Nevada