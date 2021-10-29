Sisolak applauds state’s resiliency on Nevada Day holiday

FILE – In this April 29, 2021, file photo, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a news conference in Las Vegas. Gov. Sisolak applauded Nevada lawmakers for passing hundreds of bills in a legislative session colored heavily by the coronavirus pandemic. In an interview with reporters Tuesday, June 1, 2021, Sisolak said he felt optimistic about the state’s future. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In a Nevada Day message to the state, Gov. Steve Sisolak applauded Nevadans for their resiliency through the pandemic, which “can be exhausting.”

Sisolak pledged to continue working to capitalize on the economic recovery and federal assistance to “build back better,” a theme he has repeated recently.

“I am working on building a more resilient Nevada so Nevadans won’t need to always be so resilient,” the letter said.

The Nevada Day holiday is observed today, but the actual 157-year anniversary of the state’s creation is Sunday, Oct. 31. State, county and city offices are closed today, and the Nevada Day parade is in Carson City. Sisolak will meet with members of the National Guard in the capital city to thank them for their service.

Sisolak also noted the state’s progress against the COVID-19 virus, but reminded everyone that there is work to do to ensure that more Nevadans have access to the vaccine.

The full text of Sisolak’s letter appears below: