LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gov. Steve Sisolak on Friday announced an Infrastructure Summit for September to help provide more guidance on using funds the state will receive from the $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure package.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, signed in November by President Joe Biden, is expected to send $4 billion to Nevada over five years, and Sisolak said in a news release his daylong forum is about sharing information and ideas.

“I am committed to using these once-in-a-generation infrastructure investments to rebuild our highways, roads and bridges, connect our communities, upgrade our water infrastructure, improve sustainable transportation and create thousands of good-paying jobs for hard-working Nevadans,” Sisolak said in the release. “I look forward to coming together to hear how we can continue to work together on behalf of Nevadans.”

The summit, scheduled for Sept. 30 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, will bring together community partners, stakeholders, and state and federal agencies to learn about the historic federal infrastructure investments coming to Nevada, the release said.

More details on speakers and sessions will be revealed in the upcoming weeks, the release said, as well as more information for media opportunities.