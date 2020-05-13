Sisolak and DETR: Work search requirement for unemployment benefits waived until further notice

LAS VEGAS – People seeking unemployment insurance benefits will be able to receive it while the work search portion is waived. According to Gov. Steve Sisolak and the Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation it will be waived until further notice. The move aligns with current guidance from the Department of Labor.

“Continuing to waive this requirement maintains Nevadans’ access to unemployment insurance benefits while Nevada gradually reopens with new safety precautions in place for workers and customers,” said Gov. Sisolak.

“While some businesses are starting to reopen, we continue to see the unemployment rate rise, and it makes sense to keep this measure suspended to assist Nevadans in continuing their unemployment insurance benefits, ” said DETR Director, Heather Korbulic. “Our agency will continue to work with the Governor’s Office and the Department of Labor and other federal partners in moving forward as we support families throughout Nevada and participate in the reopening of the Silver State.”

Due to the ongoing public health crisis extending the work search waiver will help to ease the financial burden being experienced by Nevada families. Filers can continue to bypass the Work Search Screen when filing weekly claims.

“As Nevada moves through the reopening phases and more businesses move to reopen, the Employment Security Division and Unemployment Insurance will align the restart of this program requirement with the reopening of JobConnect offices throughout the state,” said Kimberly Gaa, Administrator for Employer Security Division. “We continue to be focused on providing benefits and extend waivers as permitted to protect the health and safety of Nevadans.”

Nevadans seeking Unemployment Insurance Benefits are highly encouraged to file online here, as it is the fastest and most convenient way to file and reserves the phone lines for individuals who are not able or do not have the necessary resources to file online.

Independent workers, self-employed and gig workers are asked not to file on UI website as the agency is well into the process of implementing the new module necessary to start taking claims for gig workers by mid-May.