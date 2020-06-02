Sisolak activates additional National Guard troops to help police

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak is activating more Nevada National Guard troops to support law enforcement.

The move comes in response a request in Southern Nevada, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

“The Nevada National Guard units will not be on the front lines, making arrests or doing crowd control,” the news release says. “Their mission is to act as support personnel and they will focus on protecting critical facilities, preserving public safety, and allowing individuals to exercise their rights to peacefully demonstrate.”

Today, in response to a local request in Southern Nevada, I activated additional members of the @NVNationalGuard to provide support for State and local law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/s3VewYGR47 — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) June 2, 2020

Two units were activated over the weekend — one in Northern Nevada and one in Southern Nevada.

Sisolak thanked Nevada National Guard members for their assistance in protecting people, and a statement further said:

“As Governor Sisolak previously mentioned, violence in any form cannot be tolerated. He remains committed to the goal of ensuring the public can safely express their First Amendment rights and call for an end to the injustices facing Black Americans.”

Sisolak took issue with President Donald Trump’s criticism of the nation’s governors, calling the statements “misinformed.”