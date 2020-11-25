Single mother shares story after she, her 3 children test positive for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More children are testing positive for COVID-19, a growing concern as cases continue to rise. Kayla Stringer, a single mother of three, says she and all of her children have the virus.

She’s sharing their story in hopes that people will take the current restrictions seriously.

“I can’t quarantine and get better because I have three other kids who are sick,” Stringer lamented. “The sweats have not gone away for the last two weeks; headaches have not gone away. My sense of smell comes and goes.”

The @SNHDinfo says they are seeing an increase in the number of Covid cases among children.

She tested positive for COVID last week and took her kids, ages 10, 9 and 4, to get tested, too.

“I got the results for one of my kids on Friday afternoon. That was positive,” Stringer shared, “and I got a call yesterday morning, which is Monday, that my youngest and my oldest also are positive with COVID-19.”

She says she was shocked and “kind of had a panic attack.” She is monitoring their breathing and temperatures and making sure they drink plenty of fluids.

Evelyn Montalvo Stanton with the UNLV School of Medicine’s department of pediatrics says COVID cases among children are not uncommon.

“As a matter of fact, since the pandemic, we have 1.2 million children with COVID,” Montalvo Stanton revealed. “Eleven percent of our children nationwide that has been exposed to COVID, and just this week alone, we had 144,000 children with confirmed cases.”

From newborns up to age 19, parents need to monitor their children.

“I think the hardest part with these children is that some may be asymptomatic and still be carrying the virus or have very mild symptoms, and that’s an issue,” Montalvo Stanton said.

Some of the symptoms may include low fevers, sore throat and muscle aches.

“If he could wear his mask outside the house with no problem, these adults should be having no problem,” Stringer said.

Although kids’ COVID cases are on the rise, recent data shows symptoms to be mild, and the majority of them fully recover. Regardless, children need to take precautions, too, including wearing a mask and washing their hands.