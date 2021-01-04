Single-lane restriction on Martin L. King Boulevard at the U.S. 95 off-ramps

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Heads up drivers: The construction of two Historic Westside monument signs planned for Jan. 4-15 at the U.S. 95 ramps on Martin L. King Boulevard will cause some lane restrictions for the area.

Jan. 4-15, lane restrictions on the off-ramps generally will be in place during construction working hours of 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday.

The U.S. 95 ramps will remain open and accessible, but there may be a few days when lane restrictions will need to remain around the clock.

The lane restrictions will affect one lane on the westbound off-ramp and a lane on each side of the island on the eastbound off-ramp of U.S. 95 at Martin L. King Boulevard, the Ciy of Las Vegas said.

“We continue to make improvements in the Historic Westside,” said Ward 5 Councilman Cedric Crear, “preserving precious history while building for the current and future needs of our residents.”

The city of Las Vegas commissioned local West Las Vegas artist Harold Bradford & Associates to design the signs in 2018 as part of Project Neon. Las Vegas Paving and Young Electric Sign Company (YESCO) are installing the signs. The budget for all of this is at $200,000 from the city’s general fund. Go here to see the renderings.