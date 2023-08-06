LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A single-family home in the northeast Las Vegas valley was “engulfed in flames” this morning, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

On Aug. 6 around 10:59 a.m., CCFD received multiple calls reporting a house on fire in a neighborhood at Solan and Bonanza roads.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s helicopter confirmed the home was “heavily involved in fire.”

Firefighters arrived at the scene at 11:05 a.m. and saw smoke coming from the attic. Fire attack, ventilation, and search teams worked together to quickly put out the fire.

The search team found and rescued one dog. The second dog found was treated with oxygen but was unable to be saved.

It was confirmed by CCFD that the resident was not home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.