Single dad moves to Vegas for dream job at Amazon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local father says Las Vegas is a great place for single dads, like himself.

Las Vegas Now’s Roqui Theus spoke with Matthew Mills ahead of Father’s Day weekend. He told her that he wouldn’t be the dad he is today without his family, the city of Las Vegas or Amazon.

Mills is part of a military family and has been in 13 places in the last 23 years.

He decided, one day, to apply to work at Amazon.

“My father was already getting assigned here to Vegas, Nellis AFB and we decided it was in the best interest to get into a company that I knew was going to be able to give the opportunity to grow with one another,” Mills said.

After Mills applied and interviewed, just within 36 hours, he was officially part of the Amazon family.

For a 23-year-old single dad like Matthew, that’s an opportunity he couldn’t pass up.

He has already been promoted and says that because of the unique work schedule, he is able to spend more time with his son, Austin.