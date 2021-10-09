Single car crash kills one person in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a fatal single-car accident Friday morning in east Las Vegas.

The crash happened at around 11:30 a.m., for a vehicle accident near Winchester Street and East Bonanza Road in Sunrise Manor.

According to Metro police, a 2007 Nissan Titan was traveling east on E. Bonanza Road approaching Winchester Street while towing a small utility trailer. The Nissan crossed over the center median and entered the westbound lanes of E. Bonanza Road. The vehicle then struck a raised curb before colliding with a residential block wall.

The Nissan driver, 58 was taken to the University Medical Center’s Trauma in critical condition but he later died.

The collision remains under investigation.

Pending the conclusion of the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner investigation, the driver’s death will not be counted as a fatality-related collision that occurred in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2021.

Police have not released the name of the driver.