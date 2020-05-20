Singer Rebecca Black teams up with Best Buddies to release new song ‘Alone Together’

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 05: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Rebecca Black at SiriusXM Studios on November 05, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Singer Rebecca Black is teaming up with Best Buddies to release a new song called “Alone Together,” during the COVID-19 pandemic. One-hundred percent of the proceeds from the song will benefit Best Buddies International, a global non-profit organization working to create opportunities of inclusion for individuals with disabilities. Best Buddies was founded in 1989 by Anthony K. Shriver to create opportunities for inclusion for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The song, which was written by Black, will be performed by her alongside Best Buddies Ambassadors Brett Fleming, Christina Hundley, Marlana VanHoose, and Alphonso Murphy.

The Best Buddies Ambassadors joined forces with Rebecca Black with the goal of uniting communities globally while physically apart. Ambassadors Marlana VanHoose and Christina Hundley are both accomplished vocalists; Bret Fleming is a talented percussionist, and Alphonso Murphy is a passionate advocate for individuals with disabilities.

Each individual brought their musical talent and unique life experiences to the creation process. The group worked collaboratively via Zoom to co-write the song and share their personal life experiences with one another throughout the songwriting process.

“What started as a Zoom call with a few buddies for fun during quarantine turned into a song that I absolutely love,” said Rebecca Black, reflecting on the process of creating the song alongside Best Buddies Ambassadors. “Nothing beats seeing the way everyone’s eyes light up when a great, new idea is brought up while writing together. I have been so continuously inspired by the buddies throughout the process of putting this song together. It can be quite daunting to put yourself out there creatively in the ways they have, but they have been fearless. There’s never been a moment where they haven’t been encouraging and open-hearted to each person involved.”

Black’s involvement with Best Buddies began in 2017.

“It’s been so special to create something together that connects us while we are all virtually “alone,” what I think we all want this song to be is something that can help bring that hopefulness and encouragement to those who really need that guidance right now, no matter where you are or who you are,” said Black.

Alone Together pays tribute to the global experience of physical distancing, “even though we’re apart, we’re together at heart.” As our communities continue to navigate physical isolation due to COVID-19, Best Buddies hopes to shed light on the importance of inclusion for people with disabilities.

The song will be available for purchase and streaming on iTunes, Spotify, and YouTube on May 8, 2020.