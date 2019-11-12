Singer John Fogerty is helping local veterans by donating $25K to Veterans Village in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Singer John Fogerty is helping local veterans by donating $25,000 to Veterans Village of Las Vegas.

Veterans Village hosted its 8th Annual Veterans Day celebration featuring Rock ‘n’ Roll Legend John Fogerty.

The singer was part of today’s special ceremony which included the dedication of a new home at the shelter. It’s called “The Proud Mary John Fogerty Container Home.”

“It’s expanding, slowly. And I’m trying to help that expansion. But you always need public people to get the word out there, because we’d like to find more donors. It would be great, ” said John Fogerty, Rock ‘n’ Roll legend.

This is the first of ten container homes that will house local military veterans. Their focus is to offer a low-cost solution to eradicate homelessness.