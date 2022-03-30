LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Spring is here and the days are warming up which means pool season is around the corner.

Sadly, it’s also drowning season. Drowning is the leading cause of unintentional injury-related deaths for young children in the Las Vegas valley.

In 2021, four children in Southern Nevada died by drowning, three of them were four years old or younger, according to the Southern Nevada Health District

Water safety advocates are encouraging people to sign up young children for swim lessons. Children as young as six months can start to learn.

“Water preparation starts really really early. It’s getting kids comfortable in the water. Even to just be able to put their ears in the water, learning to blow bubbles so they don’t get water in their mouth and nose. It starts really, really young. And then we do progress all the way through the levels. All the way up to 13, said Taylor Carman, Clark County Parks and Recreation.

There are three aspects of water safety to keep in mind.

PATROL: There should always be a designated person to watch children who are near or in the water.

PROTECT: Install barriers between your children and the pool. Be sure gates are locked and doors are locked.

PREPARED: Create a water safety plan and be sure the designated person watching the children can administer CPR if there’s an emergency.

Many pools are currently recruiting for lifeguards. Clark County is hiring lifeguards and paying for their training.

“This year, we aren’t looking for people who want to be lifeguards, but those interested in becoming lifeguards. What we are doing now, is that we are interviewing people and then having them do the skills required for the class which is a swim, a weighted object dive, and also a tred. Once they can do those we hire them and pay them to get certified,” Carmen said.