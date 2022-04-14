LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mermaid School at the Silverton Casino is returning this summer, offering kids ages 7-12 the chance for a distinctly different summer activity.

The 90-minutes sessions in the casino’s 117,000-gallon aquarium will be available every Saturday and Sunday in June, running from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Included in each session:

A mermaid “warm-up” class

A swim session inside the aquarium with a mermaid tail

A behind-the-scenes tour of the aquarium and the sea life that lives within it

A certificate of completion

Mermaid School. (Courtesy, Silverton Casino)

Mermaids-in-training will share the aquarium with thousands of tropical fish and stingrays.

Reservations are currently being accepted for June 4-5, 11-12, 18-19, and 25-26, 2022. Mermaid School experiences can be booked online at silvertoncasino.com. For more information, please call (702) 263-7777.