Silverton Casino Hotel going to 100% casino capacity

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Silverton Casino Hotel has joined a long list of local casino-resorts returning to 100% capacity on casino floors. The Nevada Gaming Control Board approved the measure, which will go into effect immediately.

Social distancing restrictions and plexiglass dividers will be removed from gaming tables and slot machines. Bars on the casino floor will also return to full capacity.

Silverton will continue to require masks and social distancing policies when patrons and employees are not on the casino floor.

“We’ve been working hard to adjust with the ever-changing conditions to ensure the safest environment for our employees and guests,” said Robert Kunkle, Silverton Casino Hotel president, in a news release. “Our team answered the call to do their part to help return not only Silverton, but the city of Las Vegas, to a sense of normalcy, and for that, I am most grateful and proud.”