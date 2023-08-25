LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Silverton Casino Lodge is inviting guests to celebrate the flavors of fall at its Cider Fest pop-up bar starting in September.

According to a release, the pop-up will have several types of “exquisite” hard cider that “capture the essence of the season” available on tap. Cider Fest will debut at the Shady Grove Lounge on Sept. 1 and will run until Oct. 31.

Source: Silverton Casino Lodge

Visitors will be able to treat themselves to a curated flight of hard ciders, which were carefully selected to showcase a diverse range of tastes and styles. Guests can also sip on their favorite cider on tap while relaxing in the lounge, the release said.

And what’s a fall festival without food? Cider Fest will include a menu of “festival favorites,” according to the Silverton. The festive menu includes state fair mini doughnuts, apple cider puff pastry, disco fries, cheese curds, and giant soft pretzels.

The Shady Grove Lounge opens daily at 5 p.m. Guests must be 21 or older to attend.