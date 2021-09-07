Silverton Casino hiring event to offer jobs on the spot to job seekers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several job openings will be available at the Silverton Casino hiring event on Thursday, September 9 at Hyatt Place Las Vegas a Silverton Village.
The resort is looking to fill several spots including front desk agents, housekeeping attendants, food runners, cooks, security officers, and many more positions.
Hiring managers will be on-site and will be making job offers on the spot.
