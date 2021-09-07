Silverton Casino hiring event to offer jobs on the spot to job seekers

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Silverton_casino_hotel_1551226185538.JPG

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several job openings will be available at the Silverton Casino hiring event on Thursday, September 9 at Hyatt Place Las Vegas a Silverton Village.

The resort is looking to fill several spots including front desk agents, housekeeping attendants, food runners, cooks, security officers, and many more positions.

Hiring managers will be on-site and will be making job offers on the spot.

For more information on the hiring event click HERE.

Silverton Casino Hiring Event

  • WHERE: Hyatt Place Las Vegas at Silverton Village, 8380 Dean Martin Drive
  • WHEN: Thursday, September 9, 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

CONTESTS

Pro Football Challenge Harvest Festival

Don't Miss

Trending Stories