LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Silverado Ranch Dog Park is nearing its reopening date, and a celebration is planned.

The dog park, part of Silverado Ranch Park at Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Gillespie Street in the south valley, is scheduled to reopen on Saturday, May 21. Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft invited residents to bring their dogs by to enjoy the renovated park.

Among the changes: fresh grass, picnic tables and shade structures, according to Commissioner Naft’s newsletter.

Food trucks with coffee and pastries will be on hand, along with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s K-9 team and local pet supply stores. The Animal Foundation will sponsor a dog adoption event at the park, according to the newsletter.