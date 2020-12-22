Silver State Pediatrics allows artists to paint murals on the facility’s walls

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Bringing some color into what would typically be a grim situation, Silver State Pediatric invited local artists to come and display their artwork on the walls of their facility. Usually, a place where children are treated for an array of medical needs, the murals make walking the hallways a much more enjoyable experience for child patients. The children that have to stay in-house also get to enjoy the imaginative murals in their bedrooms.

“We got 12 artists to donate their time and talent, and we let them do what they wanted to do,” said Lucia Mathis, occupational therapist. “We did suggest a galaxy theme, and so you’ll see a lot of planets with the sun and the moon. We also have a beautiful cherry blossom room created by artist Rechelle Ault.”

All artists came up with their own concepts and did it free of charge for the children. Silver State Pediatric plans to open by early next year officially.

For artists interested in painting a mural for the facility, visit Silver State Pediatrics’ Facebook page and send them a message or email them at info@purecareliving.com.